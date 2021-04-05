Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,433 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 758,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

