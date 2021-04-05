Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 104,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 625.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

