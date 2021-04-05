Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. 534,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

