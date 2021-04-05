Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,813 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,382,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 250,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 354,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

