Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 256.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.15. 83,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

