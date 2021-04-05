Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 262,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,146. The firm has a market cap of $392.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

