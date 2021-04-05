Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 239.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. 36,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.