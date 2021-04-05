Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,905. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

