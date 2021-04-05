Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 354,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

