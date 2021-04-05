Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.32. 78,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,466,837. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

