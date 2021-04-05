Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 312,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274,181. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.