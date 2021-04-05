Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $76.40. 28,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,589. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

