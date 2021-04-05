Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. 20,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.