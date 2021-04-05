Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

