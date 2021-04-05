Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $432.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.