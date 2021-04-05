Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $85.30 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

