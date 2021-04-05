JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 120,370 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

