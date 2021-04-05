JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 157,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

