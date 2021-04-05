JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $76,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.