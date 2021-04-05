JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.41 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $71,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

WST stock opened at $284.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.