JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $82.31 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,399,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $82,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

