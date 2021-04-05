JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $87.66 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $87,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 30.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.