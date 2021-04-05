JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $87.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $87,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.84 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.