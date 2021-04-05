JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $78.54 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,457,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

