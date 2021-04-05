JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.