JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.43% of KB Home worth $74,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22,442.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

