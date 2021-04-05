JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.34% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $74,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

