JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $84,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in PACCAR by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $19,937,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $15,901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

