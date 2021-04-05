Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $110,010.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

