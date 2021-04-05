Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches Market Cap of $611,023.15

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $611,023.15 and approximately $32,776.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00013055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

