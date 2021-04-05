Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,947 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $30.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.