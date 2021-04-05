Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 67,965 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00.

Shares of PXT opened at C$23.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.28.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

