Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 106.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $3,377,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

