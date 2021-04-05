Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $1,630,960.57 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

KROS traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,375. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

