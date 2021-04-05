KeyCorp Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,832. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.