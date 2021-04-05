KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $21.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.