KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,574. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.23.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.