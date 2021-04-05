KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,669,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 587,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

