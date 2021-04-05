KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 522 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. 296,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,465,938. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

