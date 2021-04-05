KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Reaches $16.09 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 140.6% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $2.30 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

