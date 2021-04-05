Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,127.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $13,127.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00074728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00304987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00094160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00751168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

