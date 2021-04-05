Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post sales of $407.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.10 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,503. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $738.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

