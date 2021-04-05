Kyle Kitagawa Sells 8,738 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$13,976.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,376.54.

CEU opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

