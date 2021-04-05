L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $203.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

