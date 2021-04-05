Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lam Research stock traded up $26.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $665.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.07 and a 1-year high of $652.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

