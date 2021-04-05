Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 87,656 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 220.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 146.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

