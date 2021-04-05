Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up approximately 2.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Lantheus worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

