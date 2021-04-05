Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $55.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

