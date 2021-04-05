Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

