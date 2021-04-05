Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO opened at $52.39 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

